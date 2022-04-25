Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,799 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

