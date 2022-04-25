Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $55,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.