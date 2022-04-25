Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,432 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $77.78 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

