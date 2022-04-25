The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 953,997 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

