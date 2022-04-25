BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of BancFirst worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $84.41 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

