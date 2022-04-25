Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,225 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

