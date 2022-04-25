Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.62 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

