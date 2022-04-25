Head-To-Head Review: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) vs. Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International -98.21% -152.93% -53.06% Cellebrite DI N/A -19.27% 2.01%

15.7% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and Cellebrite DI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $1.08 billion 10.96 -$1.06 billion ($2.14) -10.18 Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 3.92 $71.40 million N/A N/A

Cellebrite DI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualtrics International and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 4 12 0 2.75 Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 140.89%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Risk & Volatility

Qualtrics International has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Qualtrics International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data. It also provides professional services that primarily consist of research services, through its DesignXM, which allows customers to gain market intelligence, as well as implementations, configurations, and integration and engineering services to help customers deploy its XM Platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. is a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

About Cellebrite DI (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium. It also provides Cellebrite Seeker, a solution that collects, analysis, and reports video evidences; Cellebrite Digital Collector, a solution that allow to collect live and targeted computer data; Cellebrite pathfinder; Cellebrite Reader; Cellebrite Inspector, a computer data analysis solution; and Cellebrite Crypto Tracer that provides evidence against individuals use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for money laundering, terrorism, drug and human trafficking, weapon sales, and other crimes. In addition, the company offers Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector; Cellebrite Commander; and Cellebrite Guardian, a SaaS solution for evidence management, sharing, and review that enables to manage evidence and investigative workflow. Further, it provides training and advisory; advanced digital data access and collection; technical workshops; solution deployment; crypto investigations; value realization; and technical customer support services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

