Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,480 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.49% of AudioCodes worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AudioCodes by 111.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

