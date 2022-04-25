SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $685.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $800.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $767.00 to $674.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $882.00 to $767.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $780.00 to $685.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $935.00 to $769.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $810.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SIVB opened at $541.04 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.63 and a 200-day moving average of $641.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.