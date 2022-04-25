Unisocks Price Hits $58,078.74 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $56,469.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $58,078.74 or 1.49736216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

