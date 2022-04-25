Haven Protocol Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $79.69 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00008566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,787.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.15 or 0.07371351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00262248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.00787127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00614758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00388281 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,984,018 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

