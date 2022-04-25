Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $4.69 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $851,488.20 and $1,045.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00012094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 181,523 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.