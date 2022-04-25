Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Tops $1,089.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $329,527.81 and $1,089.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,787.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.15 or 0.07371351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00262248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.00787127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00614758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00388281 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,113,729 coins and its circulating supply is 13,069,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

