Function X Achieves Market Cap of $193.06 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $193.06 million and $3.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,812.16 or 1.00063922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001726 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

