Aavegotchi Hits One Day Volume of $17.77 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $112.33 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 61,707,412 coins and its circulating supply is 59,943,248 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

