REPO Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. REPO has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $168,028.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.48 or 0.07361874 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

