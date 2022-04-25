Head-To-Head Analysis: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 6 1 2.70 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than BT Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.33% 46.70% 4.62% BT Brands 7.15% 31.00% 11.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.30 billion 1.75 $108.64 million $2.20 21.40 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.73 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats BT Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

