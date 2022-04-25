NorthRock Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 68,745 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

NYSE:STZ opened at $250.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

