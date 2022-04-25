Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.