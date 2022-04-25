SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SLRC stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

