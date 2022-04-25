Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

