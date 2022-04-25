Summit Financial LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,787 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $236.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

