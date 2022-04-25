Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.07 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $90,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 748,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

LBRDK opened at $129.00 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.25 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.