Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 271,397 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $91,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $71.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

