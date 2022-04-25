Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $92,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $473.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.