Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 81,983 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $94,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $88.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

