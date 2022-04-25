Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,213 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $86,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

USB stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

