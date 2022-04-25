Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 108,737 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $93,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Murphy USA by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,708 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 323,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $242.25 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

