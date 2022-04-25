Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.54 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 974,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $88,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $5,449,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $61.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

