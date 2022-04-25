Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.72 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $95,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE SRE opened at $168.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.