Antero Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 108.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

NYSE AM opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

