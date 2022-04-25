The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 969,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $88,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.