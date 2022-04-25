Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.68 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $88,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

