Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,798,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $100,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Avient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Avient by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

