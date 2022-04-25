Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 233,586 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233,586 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $94,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $21,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

