Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $88,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $382.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

