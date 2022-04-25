TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,384,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TriMas worth $88,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

