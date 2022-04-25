Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $96,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $61.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

