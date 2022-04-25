HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,413,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 681,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $90,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.