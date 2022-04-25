Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,461 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 568,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $90,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.93.

Shares of GTLS opened at $156.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.53 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

