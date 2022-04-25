Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $97,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

