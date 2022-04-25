Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $100.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $100,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $422,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,657,088 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.