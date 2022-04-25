Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.18 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $87,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

STC stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

