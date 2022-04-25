Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares $0.24 None Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has a dividend payout ratio of 206.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

