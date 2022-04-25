Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $95,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

