Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4748 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

