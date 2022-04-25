Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4748 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.