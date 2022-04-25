Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

