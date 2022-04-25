Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.89 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.