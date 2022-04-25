Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.99 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $95,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.